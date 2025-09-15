Rahul Gandhi extends greetings on All-India Mahila Congress' foundation day

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Monday, extended greetings on the foundation day of All-India Mahila Congress. The All-India Mahila Congress was established 41 years ago on September 15, 1984, at the Congress Convention in Bangalore, Karnataka, by the country's first woman Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi.

In a post on X, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said, "Heartfelt congratulations to all office-bearers and workers of the All India Mahila Congress on the Foundation Day. Your dedication and continuous efforts for the empowerment, respect, equality, and safety of women are a source of inspiration for all of us." Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also extended greetings on the occasion and said that his party remains committed to ensuring rights and fighting for the dignity of women.

In a post on X, Kharge said that from the freedom struggle to space exploration, the nation's construction has received full contribution from half the population of our country. "It is the responsibility of the Mahila Congress to fight for the rights of our women from the streets to Parliament and to create awareness against women's insecurity, participation in the workplace, inflation, unemployment, social exploitation, inequality, and misogynistic mindset, and to play its part in amplifying the voice of the women of the country," Kharge wrote.

Alka Lamba is currently serving as the President of All India Mahila Congress. In a post on X, Lamba said, "Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the women's power of the country and all the office-bearers and workers of the organisation on the foundation day of Mahila Congress."

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu also extended greetings to the office-bearers on the occasion. "Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all office-bearers and workers on the Foundation Day of the All India Mahila Congress. Our sisters have changed the thinking of the country through their hard work and dedication. You have left no stone unturned in giving women a new identity by overcoming every challenge. My salute to the courage and spirit of all of you. Keep advancing the organisation with increasing momentum; that is my sincere wish," CM Sukhu wrote on X. (ANI)

