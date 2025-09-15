Left Menu

Two swept away in Hyderabad amid heavy rains; DRF teams deployed for rescue

A search operation is underway, with three Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams deployed to locate them.

Waterlogging near railway underbridge at near Kachiguda area in Hyderabad. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Two persons were swept away by floodwaters following heavy rainfall in Hyderabad's Habeeb Nagar area on Sunday night, officials said. A search operation is underway, with three Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams deployed to locate them.

According to Habeeb Nagar police station officials, "Around 9 pm, after heavy rain, two people, Arjun (26) and Rama (25), were swept away in the rainwater. They have not been found yet. Three DRF teams are on the ground, but water flow in the area remains heavy." Despite the intense rainfall, Hyderabad Traffic Police personnel were deployed across the city to manage congestion, assist commuters, and clear water-logged stretches.

"Our teams worked round-the-clock to ensure minimal disruption by regulating traffic at key junctions, coordinating with GHMC and HYDRAA teams for water clearance, and responding swiftly to emergency calls," the police said in a statement. "We sincerely thank the public for their patience and cooperation during these challenging hours. Hyderabad Traffic Police remains committed to your safety and service." Earlier, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had directed officials to expedite flood relief measures and seek funds from the Union Government.

Reviewing the flood relief operations at the Integrated District Office Complex in Kamareddy, the Chief Minister appreciated the efforts of the officials for responding immediately and preventing excessive flood damage in the recent heavy rains."The authorities should also take immediate steps to get flood relief fund as per the norms from the centre," the CM said. CM Revanth Reddy inquired about the relief provided to the flood victims and instructed the officials to prepare plans to address the flood problems permanently in the future, said the release.

Since the government established various departments for administrative convenience, the Chief Minister has emphasised the need for strong coordination between all departments in crisis management. The District Collectors should also hold coordination meetings with all departments during the crisis. The CM emphasised that everyone should adopt a humane approach, transcending politics, during the crisis. (ANI)

