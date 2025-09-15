Crime Branch Kashmir nabs fraudster impersonating as Duty officer to Lieutenant Governor in Rs 50 Lakh scam

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch Kashmir has arrested a notorious fraudster involved in a high-profile case of impersonation and financial fraud. The accused, Abdul Majid Mir, son of Abdul Rahim Mir, resident of Lishtiyal, Kupwara, was apprehended in connection with case FIR No. 10/2025, registered under relevant sections of law.

The case was initiated upon receipt of a written complaint wherein the complainants alleged that the accused impersonated himself as a Duty Officer to the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, and dishonestly assured them of government jobs and land allotment at SDA Colony, Bemina, Srinagar. It was further alleged that the accused fraudulently collected over Rs 50 lakhs from the complainants under this pretext. A probe was ordered, and during the investigation, it was revealed that the accused had issued fake appointment letters (purportedly from the Airport Authority of India) and forged land allotment documents allegedly issued by the Srinagar Development Authority (SDA). These acts constitute serious criminal misconduct.

Based on the evidence collected, offences under Sections 419, 420, 467, 468, and 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) have been invoked against the accused. He was produced before the Hon'ble Court of Judicial Magistrate 1st Class, Srinagar, which granted 5 days of police remand to the Economic Offences Wing for further investigation. The Economic Offences Wing of the Crime Branch Kashmir remains committed to bringing fraudsters and economic offenders to justice and urges the public to remain vigilant against such fraudulent activities.

Earlier, three alleged terror sympathisers were arrested from Poonch along with the recovery of three AK-47 rifles and a large quantity of warlike stores, police said on Sunday.According to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu Zone, the arrests were made after "dogged determination and relentless investigation." "Dogged determination and relentless investigation lead to the arrest of 03 terror sympathisers, along with the recovery of 07 AKs (04 recovered earlier) and a large quantity of warlike stores in Poonch," said IGP, Jammu Zone, in a post on X on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)