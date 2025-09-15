Left Menu

Iran's uranium-enrichment programme must be dismantled, US's Wright says

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 15-09-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 15:51 IST
  • Country:
  • Austria

Iran's uranium-enrichment programme must be "completely dismantled", U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright said in a speech at the U.N. nuclear watchdog's annual General Conference on Monday.

"If it wasn't already clear enough, I will restate the United States' position on Iran," he said. "Iran's nuclear weapons pathway, including all (uranium) enrichment and (plutonium) reprocessing capabilities, must be completely dismantled."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

