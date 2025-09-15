Iran's uranium-enrichment programme must be dismantled, US's Wright says
- Country:
- Austria
Iran's uranium-enrichment programme must be "completely dismantled", U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright said in a speech at the U.N. nuclear watchdog's annual General Conference on Monday.
"If it wasn't already clear enough, I will restate the United States' position on Iran," he said. "Iran's nuclear weapons pathway, including all (uranium) enrichment and (plutonium) reprocessing capabilities, must be completely dismantled."
