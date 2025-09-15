Congress-RJD "ecosystem" busy advocating for infiltrators: PM Modi, in Bihar's Purnea targets Opposition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday accused the Congress-RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal) "ecosystem" of patronising infiltrators in Assam, Bihar, Bengal and said that his National Democratic Alliance government is firmly committed to stopping illegal infiltration. Addressing a public rally in Purnea in Bihar after inaugurating the new airport here, the Prime Minister accused Opposition parties of Congress and RJD of backing "infiltrators" and holding yatras to protect them.

Reiterating his Independence Day address from the Red Fort, PM Modi in which he announced a National Demographic Mission he stated that the problems of demographic imbalance and security threats caused by infiltration were especially severe in Seemanchal and Eastern India. He vowed to halt the "huge crisis" of the demographic change by pushing out the infiltrators from the country.

The Prime Minister accused the opposition of endangering both the identity and security of Bihar by allegedly supporting infiltrators. "Congress and RJD have not only threatened the honour of Bihar but also the identity of Bihar. Today, a huge demographic crisis has arisen due to infiltrators in Seemanchal and Eastern India. People of Bihar, Bengal, Assam and many states are worried about the safety of their sisters and daughters."

He accused the opposition of protecting infiltrators for vote bank politics. "That is why I have announced the Demography Mission from the Red Fort. But for vote bank, the people of Congress, RJD and its ecosystem are busy advocating for infiltrators, saving them and shamelessly raising slogans and taking out yatras to save infiltrators who have come from abroad," the Prime Minister said.

"RJD and Congress people, listen to me with open ears. Whoever is an infiltrator will have to go. It is the firm responsibility of the NDA to stop infiltration." He also said that action against infiltrators was "Modi ki guarantee," asserting that despite opposition leaders defending them, his government would continue in its resolve to remove them and ensure results.

"I challenge the leaders who are defending the infiltrators, who come forward to save the infiltrators. No matter how much effort you put into saving the infiltrators, we will continue to work on resolving the issue of removing the infiltrators. This is Modi's guarantee. Action will be taken against the infiltrators, and the country will also see its good results," PM Modi said. The Prime Minister further said the people of Bihar would give a "befitting reply" to the opposition for supporting "infiltration", adding that women in the state played a key role in keeping them out of power for two decades.

"The people of Bihar and the country are going to give a befitting reply to the issues that Congress and RJD are raising in support of infiltration. Congress and RJD have been out of power in Bihar for the last two decades and undoubtedly the biggest role in this is of my mothers and sisters of Bihar," he said. PM Modi further said said that women were the "biggest victims" of crime during the RJD era, but under the NDA's "double engine government" they are now emerging as "Lakhpati Didis" and "Drone Didis."

He said, "I pay special respects to the mothers and sisters of Bihar. During the RJD era, the biggest victims of crimes like murder, rape and ransom are my mothers and sisters of Bihar. In the double engine government, the same women are becoming Lakhpati Didi and Drone Didi..." He alleged that the Congress, in partnership with RJD have insulted Bihar on social media.

He also alleged that opposition parties insult Bihar whenever it progresses. "You must have seen that RJD's ally, the Congress party compared Bihar to beedi on social media. These people hate Bihar so much." He said that the Opposition have caused great harm to the state through corruption and various scams. "People with such mentality cannot wish well for Bihar. They are looking at filling up their tijoris why will they worry about the poor?" PMModi said.

"Bihar's mothers, sisters will give a befitting reply to RJD, Congress in Bihar polls, the Prime Minister said. PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth around Rs 36,000 crore in Purnea in poll-bound Bihar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)