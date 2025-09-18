EU Ramps Up Sanctions: Accelerating Russian LNG Ban

The European Commission is evaluating a proposal to expedite a ban on Russian liquefied natural gas as part of its 19th sanction package against Moscow. An EU official disclosed that this accelerated measure is under discussion.

This development comes after a conversation between European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and U.S. President Donald Trump, who has pushed for Europe to more aggressively target Russia's energy revenues. President Trump insists that Europe halts all Russian oil purchases and imposes tariffs on major buyers of Russian fuels, such as China and India, to weaken Russia's economy further.

The EU is already in the midst of negotiating a complete phase-out of Russian oil and gas imports by January 1, 2028. This would include a ban on short-term contracts starting next year. Member states are expected to review the full proposal this Friday.

