Rajnath Singh Advocates for Smart Cantonment Boards by 2035

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh urged IDES officers to transform Cantonment Boards into sustainable urban spaces by 2035, aligning with India's development goals. Speaking at MANTHAN 2025, he highlighted legal reforms to enhance ease of living and business, and stressed the importance of digital services and citizen engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 21:37 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a push for modernization, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has called for the transformation of Indian Cantonment Boards into smart, green, and sustainable urban ecosystems by 2035. Delivering a keynote speech at 'MANTHAN 2025', a national conference in New Delhi, Singh urged Indian Defence Estates Service (IDES) officers to align their efforts with the government's vision of a developed India.

Highlighting legal reforms, Singh emphasized the government's decision to decriminalize minor offences under the Cantonments Act through the Jan Vishwas Act 2023. This move, he said, aims to facilitate better living and business conditions in cantonments. Singh stressed the need for penalties to be proportionate and welcomed the steps towards citizen trust-based governance.

Rajnath Singh endorsed financially independent IDES and Cantonment Boards, urging them to develop a framework for realizing this vision. He acknowledged DGDE's efforts in promoting ease of business through platforms like E-Connect and praised their commitment to eco-friendliness. Singh also highlighted the importance of citizen engagement and digital services in making cantonments modern and efficient.

