Trump Pledges U.S. Support for Post-Conflict Peace in Ukraine

In a Fox News interview, former President Trump expressed U.S. intentions to aid in establishing peace post-Russia's war in Ukraine. Despite challenges, Trump emphasized Europe's role in ending the conflict and advocated for reduced oil purchases from Russia to press for resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2025 01:52 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 01:52 IST
Trump Pledges U.S. Support for Post-Conflict Peace in Ukraine

In an exclusive interview aired on Fox News, former President Donald Trump pledged U.S. support in securing peace after the resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Trump revealed that he had underestimated the complexities involved in ending the war, expressing disappointment in Russian President Vladimir Putin despite their previous rapport.

Highlighting Europe's influence, Trump proposed that reducing oil purchases from Russia could pressure Moscow into seeking a peaceful settlement, underscoring a strategic shift in international economic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

