Trump Pledges U.S. Support for Post-Conflict Peace in Ukraine
In a Fox News interview, former President Trump expressed U.S. intentions to aid in establishing peace post-Russia's war in Ukraine. Despite challenges, Trump emphasized Europe's role in ending the conflict and advocated for reduced oil purchases from Russia to press for resolution.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2025 01:52 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 01:52 IST
In an exclusive interview aired on Fox News, former President Donald Trump pledged U.S. support in securing peace after the resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Trump revealed that he had underestimated the complexities involved in ending the war, expressing disappointment in Russian President Vladimir Putin despite their previous rapport.
Highlighting Europe's influence, Trump proposed that reducing oil purchases from Russia could pressure Moscow into seeking a peaceful settlement, underscoring a strategic shift in international economic relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
