Major Moves: Nvidia's Intel Investment & Industry-Sweeping Decisions

Nvidia plans a $5 billion venture with Intel to develop advanced chips, signaling a shift in tech collaboration. Spire Healthcare considers selling for over 1.4 billion pounds amid shareholder pressure. Meanwhile, ExxonMobil has no intentions to return to Russia, and Hyundai advocates for new U.S. visa regulations.

Updated: 19-09-2025 08:03 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 08:03 IST
Major Moves: Nvidia's Intel Investment & Industry-Sweeping Decisions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nvidia has announced an investment commitment of approximately $5 billion in its competitor, Intel, to produce cutting-edge chips for PCs and data centers. This strategic collaboration underlines the ongoing technological restructuring fueled by advances in artificial intelligence.

In the healthcare sector, Spire Healthcare Group is considering a sale estimated at more than 1.4 billion pounds. The decision emerged after investors placed pressure on the British private hospital company, leading them to consult with Rothschild bankers.

ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods reaffirmed the company's decision to avoid resuming operations in Russia despite external political pressures linking energy sector investments to a Ukrainian peace agreement. Meanwhile, Hyundai's CEO is pushing for a revised U.S. visa system to facilitate short-term work travel following an immigration incident at its Georgia facilities.

