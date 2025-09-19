Left Menu

Notorious Fugitive Captured in Dramatic Delhi Police Encounter

Delhi Police arrested Guddu, a notorious criminal wanted in connection with an alleged rape case, after a dramatic encounter. During the chase, the suspect fired at police but was eventually subdued and apprehended. Guddu has a lengthy criminal record, and police are probing further connections to other cases.

19-09-2025
Visual from the spot (Photo/Delhi Police). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic clash with law enforcement, Delhi Police successfully apprehended Guddu, a notorious criminal on the run for an alleged rape case in Shalimar Bagh. The arrest followed an intense chase where the fugitive opened fire on officers, which resulted in his capture.

The North-West District Special Staff team, acting on specific intelligence received by Head Constable Satya Narender, tracked Guddu's movements. Under Inspector Somveer Singh's direction and ACP Ranjeet Dhaka's oversight, officers strategically positioned themselves at Kuda Khatta, AU Block, near Munak Nahar, to intercept him.

At the confrontation's climax, Guddu, fleeing from CA Block Jhuggis toward Ekta Camp Jhuggis, defied a surrender order and discharged his weapon at pursuing officers, striking Head Constable Narsi Ram's protective vest. Neutralizing the threat, HC Narender's tactical response immobilized Guddu, who now faces further scrutiny over multiple serious offenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

