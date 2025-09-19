Insurgents Seize Weapons in Bold Attack on Nigerian Border Town

In a daring assault, suspected insurgents overran a border town in northeastern Nigeria, capturing weapons from a vacated military barracks as soldiers retreated. The attack on Banki, noted for its troubled security landscape, has added to the escalating violence in Borno state.

Security forces were confronted with heavy gunfire during the incident, prompting a retreat towards Cameroon. An internal memo by the Civilian Joint Task Force, which assists the military in combating Islamist militants, depicted a dire situation where the insurgents easily overpowered the town's defenses.

Boko Haram and Islamic State affiliates have persistently targeted Banki, contributing to the humanitarian crisis in the region. Despite Nigerian military efforts to curtail such insurgencies, the attack underscores the fragility of security in the area, leaving civilians in perpetual danger.

