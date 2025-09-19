Left Menu

Opposition Uproar Over Fertilizer Crisis Dominates Odisha Assembly

The Odisha assembly faced a washout amid protests by BJD members demanding discussion on a fertiliser crisis affecting the state's farmers. Proceedings were repeatedly adjourned due to the uproar, and accusations flew between parties about mishandling the situation, black marketing allegations, and procedural violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 19-09-2025 23:30 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 23:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha Assembly's monsoon session descended into chaos on Friday as opposition BJD members staged protests over the shortage of fertilizers during the kharif season. Lawmakers disrupted the session, demanding a detailed discussion on the issue, claiming the ruling BJP government ignored farmers' struggles.

The assembly proceedings were stalled multiple times due to the uproar. Speaker Surama Padhy had to adjourn the session twice as her appeals fell on deaf ears. Despite a notice being accepted for a debate on the crisis, the session barely lasted minutes before being adjourned again.

Outside the assembly, the rhetoric intensified with accusations of black marketing of fertilizers. BJD members accused the government of failing farmers, while the BJP countered these accusations, alleging the protest was a publicity stunt intended to defame them. This clash underscored the deep political divide over the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

