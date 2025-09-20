Left Menu

BSF's Vital Veterinary Aid: Lifesaving Support for Flood-Affected Areas

The 134th Battalion of BSF organized a free veterinary camp in Rakh Kharoon village, Akhnoor district, aiding animals affected by recent floods. With the help of BSF and local vets, 227 animals received treatment. This humanitarian effort comes amid broader aid from the Indian Army in flood-hit Jammu and Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2025 11:17 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 11:17 IST
BSF organises free Veterinary Medical Camp in Akhnoor. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant humanitarian effort, the 134th Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF) organized a free Veterinary Medical Camp on Saturday, in the village of Rakh Kharoon, Akhnoor district. This initiative, part of a broader flood relief program, aimed to assist animals wounded or ailing due to recent flooding.

Key BSF officials including Ajay Bhatt, 2IC 134 Bn BSF, and veterinary experts from a local hospital joined forces. The camp was a beacon of hope for farmers from villages such as Sidharwan, Garkhal, and Jajiyal, examining and treating a total of 227 livestock. Free door-to-door veterinary assistance was also offered.

This BSF initiative underscores a commitment to community welfare, especially as Jammu and Kashmir grapple with the aftermath of heavy rains. Concurrently, the Indian Army's 26 Rashtriya Rifles launched a five-day medical camp under Operation Sadbhavana in Doda district, highlighting ongoing humanitarian aid efforts.

