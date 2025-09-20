BSF's Vital Veterinary Aid: Lifesaving Support for Flood-Affected Areas

In a significant humanitarian effort, the 134th Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF) organized a free Veterinary Medical Camp on Saturday, in the village of Rakh Kharoon, Akhnoor district. This initiative, part of a broader flood relief program, aimed to assist animals wounded or ailing due to recent flooding.

Key BSF officials including Ajay Bhatt, 2IC 134 Bn BSF, and veterinary experts from a local hospital joined forces. The camp was a beacon of hope for farmers from villages such as Sidharwan, Garkhal, and Jajiyal, examining and treating a total of 227 livestock. Free door-to-door veterinary assistance was also offered.

This BSF initiative underscores a commitment to community welfare, especially as Jammu and Kashmir grapple with the aftermath of heavy rains. Concurrently, the Indian Army's 26 Rashtriya Rifles launched a five-day medical camp under Operation Sadbhavana in Doda district, highlighting ongoing humanitarian aid efforts.