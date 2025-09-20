BSF's Vital Veterinary Aid: Lifesaving Support for Flood-Affected Areas
The 134th Battalion of BSF organized a free veterinary camp in Rakh Kharoon village, Akhnoor district, aiding animals affected by recent floods. With the help of BSF and local vets, 227 animals received treatment. This humanitarian effort comes amid broader aid from the Indian Army in flood-hit Jammu and Kashmir.
- Country:
- India
In a significant humanitarian effort, the 134th Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF) organized a free Veterinary Medical Camp on Saturday, in the village of Rakh Kharoon, Akhnoor district. This initiative, part of a broader flood relief program, aimed to assist animals wounded or ailing due to recent flooding.
Key BSF officials including Ajay Bhatt, 2IC 134 Bn BSF, and veterinary experts from a local hospital joined forces. The camp was a beacon of hope for farmers from villages such as Sidharwan, Garkhal, and Jajiyal, examining and treating a total of 227 livestock. Free door-to-door veterinary assistance was also offered.
This BSF initiative underscores a commitment to community welfare, especially as Jammu and Kashmir grapple with the aftermath of heavy rains. Concurrently, the Indian Army's 26 Rashtriya Rifles launched a five-day medical camp under Operation Sadbhavana in Doda district, highlighting ongoing humanitarian aid efforts.
ALSO READ
Legal Turmoil in Jammu and Kashmir: A Senior Advocate's Ethical Stand
EVM Verification Sparks Political Tensions in Jammu and Kashmir's Chenani Constituency
Unified Front: Indian Army Leads Earthquake Response Drill in Arunachal Pradesh
Soaring to New Heights: Indian Army's Drone Revolution
Connecting Horizons: Advancing Telecom in Jammu and Kashmir