Teen's Ordeal Uncovered: Two Arrested in Indore for Sexual Exploitation

Two men have been arrested in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, for allegedly exploiting a 17-year-old girl after a newborn, linked to the victim, was found abandoned. The case falls under the POCSO Act, with authorities ensuring a swift trial for justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 18:03 IST
Teen's Ordeal Uncovered: Two Arrested in Indore for Sexual Exploitation
Accused in police custody (Photo/Indore Police). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing case emerging from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, two men have been arrested for the alleged sexual exploitation of a 17-year-old girl. The incident came to public notice after a newborn, connected to the victim, was discovered abandoned in an industrial zone.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Vyas informed ANI that on September 15th, a call alerted them to the presence of the newborn near Shivkanth Nagar, an area within the Banganga police station's limits. Authorities quickly responded, rescuing the child and admitting them to a local hospital. This led to an investigation and uncovered ties to the victim's family.

Interviews with the girl revealed accusations against two men, Arbaaz and Salman, for sexual exploitation at her workplace. A relative is also implicated in the crime. Currently, the police have arrested the two named suspects while intensifying efforts to capture the remaining accused. The police are focusing on maintaining a swift legal process under the POCSO Act, and the victim's newborn is reportedly stable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

