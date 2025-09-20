Visa Fee Hike Sparks Global Concerns
India warns of humanitarian impacts following the Trump administration’s decision to raise U.S. H-1B visa fees to $100,000. The change could disrupt families and strain U.S.-India relations, impacting tech companies and skilled worker mobility, suggesting broader geopolitical and economic consequences.
The Trump administration's decision to hike U.S. H-1B visa fees to $100,000 annually has sparked significant concern from India. The country, a major beneficiary of these visas, warns of potential humanitarian disruptions affecting families.
This policy change could further deteriorate U.S.-India relations, already tense following previous trade disputes. India emphasizes that skilled worker mobility is vital for innovation and economic growth on both sides.
The tech industry, reliant on H-1B visas, faces operational challenges. Tech giants like Amazon and Microsoft are advising H-1B employees to remain stateside as India and the U.S. assess the broader impacts of this fee hike.
(With inputs from agencies.)
