Visa Fee Hike Sparks Global Concerns

India warns of humanitarian impacts following the Trump administration’s decision to raise U.S. H-1B visa fees to $100,000. The change could disrupt families and strain U.S.-India relations, impacting tech companies and skilled worker mobility, suggesting broader geopolitical and economic consequences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 21:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration's decision to hike U.S. H-1B visa fees to $100,000 annually has sparked significant concern from India. The country, a major beneficiary of these visas, warns of potential humanitarian disruptions affecting families.

This policy change could further deteriorate U.S.-India relations, already tense following previous trade disputes. India emphasizes that skilled worker mobility is vital for innovation and economic growth on both sides.

The tech industry, reliant on H-1B visas, faces operational challenges. Tech giants like Amazon and Microsoft are advising H-1B employees to remain stateside as India and the U.S. assess the broader impacts of this fee hike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

