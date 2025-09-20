Iran's IAEA Relations Under Threat Amid UN Sanctions

Iran has issued a cautionary note to the international community, declaring that its cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will be put on hold if the United Nations sanctions are reactivated. This development was confirmed by Iran's Supreme National Security Council in an official statement on Saturday.

This warning from Iran comes in the wake of a concerted effort by Britain, France, and Germany to reinstate U.N. sanctions. This trio of European nations launched a 30-day process last month, accusing Iran of failing to adhere to a 2015 agreement with world powers.

The 2015 nuclear deal was designed to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon, but with Tehran's alleged non-compliance, tensions have escalated, casting a shadow over diplomatic relations and international nuclear agreements.

