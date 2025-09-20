Left Menu

Iran's IAEA Relations Under Threat Amid UN Sanctions

Iran warns of suspending cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency if U.N. sanctions are reimposed. Britain, France, and Germany initiated a process to reinstate these sanctions, citing Iran's non-compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal intended to prevent nuclear weapon development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2025 23:39 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 23:39 IST
Iran's IAEA Relations Under Threat Amid UN Sanctions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iran has issued a cautionary note to the international community, declaring that its cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will be put on hold if the United Nations sanctions are reactivated. This development was confirmed by Iran's Supreme National Security Council in an official statement on Saturday.

This warning from Iran comes in the wake of a concerted effort by Britain, France, and Germany to reinstate U.N. sanctions. This trio of European nations launched a 30-day process last month, accusing Iran of failing to adhere to a 2015 agreement with world powers.

The 2015 nuclear deal was designed to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon, but with Tehran's alleged non-compliance, tensions have escalated, casting a shadow over diplomatic relations and international nuclear agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes at Nashua's Sky Meadow Country Club

Tragedy Strikes at Nashua's Sky Meadow Country Club

 United States
2
Turmoil in Virginia: Trump's Controversial Nomination for Federal Prosecutor

Turmoil in Virginia: Trump's Controversial Nomination for Federal Prosecutor

 United States
3
Thrilling Relay Race Secures U.S. Advancement Amid Controversy

Thrilling Relay Race Secures U.S. Advancement Amid Controversy

 Global
4
U.S.-China Reach Breakthrough TikTok Deal Amid Economic Tensions

U.S.-China Reach Breakthrough TikTok Deal Amid Economic Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exports, climate change and political instability threatens food security in ECO region

ASEAN’s economic boom fuels rising carbon emissions

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025