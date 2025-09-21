Iran Stands Firm Against Sanctions Snapback

Iran remains resolute in the face of potential U.N. sanctions, as President Masoud Pezeshkian declared on state television that the 'snapback' mechanism would not deter the nation from its nuclear ambitions. This process seeks to punish Iran for allegedly violating a 2015 nuclear agreement, although Tehran denies such intentions.

The recent move by the U.N. Security Council, spearheaded by Britain, France, and Germany, aims to reimpose restrictions on Iran's nuclear capability. Pezeshkian emphasized that while physical infrastructure can be damaged, the expertise and determination of the Iranian people remain unbroken.

Further complicating matters, Iran's Supreme National Security Council has warned that cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency might be suspended if the sanctions are reinstated. The anticipated snapback includes bans on arms, uranium enrichment, and reprocessing, targeting Iran's alleged nuclear weapon development.

