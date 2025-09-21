Haryana's Agricultural Future: Diversification, Growth, and Innovation

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini urged farmers to diversify their agricultural practices to increase profitability and sustainability. Speaking at the Rabi Agriculture Fair, organized by Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University, Saini emphasized the need to focus on coarse grains and alternative farming activities like medicinal plant cultivation, beekeeping, and mushroom production.

Saini highlighted the Haryana government's ongoing commitment to supporting farmers with necessary facilities, incentives, and resources to facilitate these changes. As part of these efforts, the state launched the 'Har Ghar Chhaon Har Ghar Phal' scheme, distributing 55,000 fruit saplings across villages free of cost. Saini also distributed financial support to cattle rearers and provided opportunities for women entrepreneurs in dairy farming.

Additionally, the Chief Minister inaugurated several infrastructures on the university campus, enhancing education and entrepreneurship opportunities. These include the Dattopant Thengadi Agricultural Entrepreneurship Centre and new women's hostels, aimed at fostering an inclusive and innovative agricultural landscape in Haryana.

(With inputs from agencies.)