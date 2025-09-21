Left Menu

Haryana's Agricultural Future: Diversification, Growth, and Innovation

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini advocates for agricultural diversification to boost farmers' income. The state supports these initiatives through events like the Rabi Agriculture Fair and schemes such as 'Har Ghar Chhaon Har Ghar Phal.' Infrastructure development includes new entrepreneurship centers and women's hostels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hisar | Updated: 21-09-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 19:44 IST
Haryana's Agricultural Future: Diversification, Growth, and Innovation
Nayab Singh Saini
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini urged farmers to diversify their agricultural practices to increase profitability and sustainability. Speaking at the Rabi Agriculture Fair, organized by Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University, Saini emphasized the need to focus on coarse grains and alternative farming activities like medicinal plant cultivation, beekeeping, and mushroom production.

Saini highlighted the Haryana government's ongoing commitment to supporting farmers with necessary facilities, incentives, and resources to facilitate these changes. As part of these efforts, the state launched the 'Har Ghar Chhaon Har Ghar Phal' scheme, distributing 55,000 fruit saplings across villages free of cost. Saini also distributed financial support to cattle rearers and provided opportunities for women entrepreneurs in dairy farming.

Additionally, the Chief Minister inaugurated several infrastructures on the university campus, enhancing education and entrepreneurship opportunities. These include the Dattopant Thengadi Agricultural Entrepreneurship Centre and new women's hostels, aimed at fostering an inclusive and innovative agricultural landscape in Haryana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jordan Cox's Dazzling Comeback Powers England to Series Victory

Jordan Cox's Dazzling Comeback Powers England to Series Victory

 Ireland
2
Empowering Women in Agriculture: The Drone Didi Revolution

Empowering Women in Agriculture: The Drone Didi Revolution

 India
3
Uttarakhand Exam Leak Scandal: Government Under Fire

Uttarakhand Exam Leak Scandal: Government Under Fire

 India
4
Chelsea Tops Women's Super League Amidst WSL Drama

Chelsea Tops Women's Super League Amidst WSL Drama

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025