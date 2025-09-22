Left Menu

Pfizer's Strategic Move: Potential $7.3 Billion Acquisition of Metsera Set to Shake Up Weight-Loss Drug Market

Pfizer is reportedly nearing a $7.3 billion acquisition of Metsera, a weight-loss drug developer. The deal is expected to include $47.50 per share, with an additional contingent payment based on future performance. The acquisition highlights increasing investor interest in the booming weight-loss drug market, projected to reach $150 billion by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-09-2025 10:13 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 10:13 IST
Pfizer's Strategic Move: Potential $7.3 Billion Acquisition of Metsera Set to Shake Up Weight-Loss Drug Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Pfizer is on the verge of acquiring Metsera, a breakthrough weight-loss drug developer, in a deal valued at $7.3 billion. The acquisition, as reported by the Financial Times, awaits official confirmation with Pfizer set to pay $47.50 per share in cash.

An additional $22.50 per share could be provided, contingent on Metsera meeting specific performance benchmarks, indicating a strong confidence in their future success. This potential purchase follows Metsera's notable Nasdaq debut, capturing significant investor interest.

With projections suggesting the global weight-loss market will top $150 billion by 2030, Pfizer's proposed acquisition is a strategic move to capitalize on burgeoning demand and technological advancements within the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AI crash: SC considers certain aspects of AAIB preliminary report indicating lapses on part of pilots; terms it 'irresponsible'.

AI crash: SC considers certain aspects of AAIB preliminary report indicating...

 India
2
Anglers Unite to Save Sri Lanka's Native Fish from Invasive Threat

Anglers Unite to Save Sri Lanka's Native Fish from Invasive Threat

 Global
3
Projects unveiled today example of double benefits of double-engine govt: PM Modi in Itanagar.

Projects unveiled today example of double benefits of double-engine govt: PM...

 India
4
Tragedy Strikes: Man Killed in Elephant Encounter

Tragedy Strikes: Man Killed in Elephant Encounter

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025