Pfizer's Strategic Move: Potential $7.3 Billion Acquisition of Metsera Set to Shake Up Weight-Loss Drug Market

Pfizer is on the verge of acquiring Metsera, a breakthrough weight-loss drug developer, in a deal valued at $7.3 billion. The acquisition, as reported by the Financial Times, awaits official confirmation with Pfizer set to pay $47.50 per share in cash.

An additional $22.50 per share could be provided, contingent on Metsera meeting specific performance benchmarks, indicating a strong confidence in their future success. This potential purchase follows Metsera's notable Nasdaq debut, capturing significant investor interest.

With projections suggesting the global weight-loss market will top $150 billion by 2030, Pfizer's proposed acquisition is a strategic move to capitalize on burgeoning demand and technological advancements within the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)