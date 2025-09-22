Left Menu

Amritsar's Enchanting Langoor Mela: A Nine-Day Spiritual Odyssey

Langoor Mela, a unique nine-day festival in Amritsar, marks Navratri with rituals at the Bada Hanuman Mandir. Devotees fulfill vows by dressing children as langoors, symbolizing Lord Hanuman. The event, a blend of devotion and cultural vibrancy, attracts thousands, highlighting strong religious significance and heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-09-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 10:42 IST
Amritsar's Enchanting Langoor Mela: A Nine-Day Spiritual Odyssey
Entrance of Bada Hanuman Mandir in Punjab (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amritsar was abuzz with spiritual energy as the 'Langoor Mela' began its nine-day stretch on Monday, coinciding with Navratri, at the Bada Hanuman Mandir. This yearly festival, intertwined with the revered Durgiana Tirth Temple, sees devotees express deep faith and devotion.

The festival highlights a distinctive ritual where families who have had their prayers answered dress their children as langoors, representing Lord Hanuman. The ritual includes a ceremonial dip in the temple's sacred pond mixed with curd, signifying purity. The children, dressed in dazzling silver outfits, are paraded to the temple in lively processions.

The 'Langoor Mela' not only draws thousands from India and abroad but also bridges communities, evidenced by participants from different faiths such as Sikh devotees expressing gratitude. Amidst vibrant chants, the local administration supports the celebration, emphasizing both its cultural and religious significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AI crash: SC considers certain aspects of AAIB preliminary report indicating lapses on part of pilots; terms it 'irresponsible'.

AI crash: SC considers certain aspects of AAIB preliminary report indicating...

 India
2
Anglers Unite to Save Sri Lanka's Native Fish from Invasive Threat

Anglers Unite to Save Sri Lanka's Native Fish from Invasive Threat

 Global
3
Projects unveiled today example of double benefits of double-engine govt: PM Modi in Itanagar.

Projects unveiled today example of double benefits of double-engine govt: PM...

 India
4
Tragedy Strikes: Man Killed in Elephant Encounter

Tragedy Strikes: Man Killed in Elephant Encounter

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025