Amritsar's Enchanting Langoor Mela: A Nine-Day Spiritual Odyssey

Amritsar was abuzz with spiritual energy as the 'Langoor Mela' began its nine-day stretch on Monday, coinciding with Navratri, at the Bada Hanuman Mandir. This yearly festival, intertwined with the revered Durgiana Tirth Temple, sees devotees express deep faith and devotion.

The festival highlights a distinctive ritual where families who have had their prayers answered dress their children as langoors, representing Lord Hanuman. The ritual includes a ceremonial dip in the temple's sacred pond mixed with curd, signifying purity. The children, dressed in dazzling silver outfits, are paraded to the temple in lively processions.

The 'Langoor Mela' not only draws thousands from India and abroad but also bridges communities, evidenced by participants from different faiths such as Sikh devotees expressing gratitude. Amidst vibrant chants, the local administration supports the celebration, emphasizing both its cultural and religious significance.

