Crackdown on CMRF Fraud: Police Nab Two More in Widening Scam
The Jubilee Hills Police have arrested two additional suspects in the ongoing investigation of a Rs 8.71 lakh CMRF misappropriation, now totaling 13 arrests. The accused, from Khammam district, allegedly posed as fake beneficiaries to illegally deposit CMRF cheques into personal accounts. The investigation is ongoing.
In a significant development, the Jubilee Hills Police have apprehended two more individuals linked to the misappropriation of Rs 8.71 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF), bringing the total number of arrests to 13, officials confirmed.
The accused, identified as Pagadala Srinivasa Rao and Yasa Venkateshwarulu from Khammam district, reportedly posed as fake beneficiaries to fraudulently deposit sanctioned CMRF cheques into their personal accounts, subsequently withdrawing the funds, according to a police statement.
The fraudulent scheme, uncovered through investigative efforts, involved redirecting cheques intended for rightful victims using forged documents and fake accounts. Charges have been filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology Act, with the investigation continuing under the supervision of senior Hyderabad City Police officers. Arrests continue as authorities strive to recoup the embezzled funds.
