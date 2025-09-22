Left Menu

Crackdown on CMRF Fraud: Police Nab Two More in Widening Scam

The Jubilee Hills Police have arrested two additional suspects in the ongoing investigation of a Rs 8.71 lakh CMRF misappropriation, now totaling 13 arrests. The accused, from Khammam district, allegedly posed as fake beneficiaries to illegally deposit CMRF cheques into personal accounts. The investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-09-2025 10:45 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 10:45 IST
Crackdown on CMRF Fraud: Police Nab Two More in Widening Scam
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Jubilee Hills Police have apprehended two more individuals linked to the misappropriation of Rs 8.71 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF), bringing the total number of arrests to 13, officials confirmed.

The accused, identified as Pagadala Srinivasa Rao and Yasa Venkateshwarulu from Khammam district, reportedly posed as fake beneficiaries to fraudulently deposit sanctioned CMRF cheques into their personal accounts, subsequently withdrawing the funds, according to a police statement.

The fraudulent scheme, uncovered through investigative efforts, involved redirecting cheques intended for rightful victims using forged documents and fake accounts. Charges have been filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology Act, with the investigation continuing under the supervision of senior Hyderabad City Police officers. Arrests continue as authorities strive to recoup the embezzled funds.

TRENDING

1
AI crash: SC considers certain aspects of AAIB preliminary report indicating lapses on part of pilots; terms it 'irresponsible'.

AI crash: SC considers certain aspects of AAIB preliminary report indicating...

 India
2
Anglers Unite to Save Sri Lanka's Native Fish from Invasive Threat

Anglers Unite to Save Sri Lanka's Native Fish from Invasive Threat

 Global
3
Projects unveiled today example of double benefits of double-engine govt: PM Modi in Itanagar.

Projects unveiled today example of double benefits of double-engine govt: PM...

 India
4
Tragedy Strikes: Man Killed in Elephant Encounter

Tragedy Strikes: Man Killed in Elephant Encounter

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025