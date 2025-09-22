Catastrophic Outbreak: Greek Farmers Devastated by Sheeppox
Greek sheep farmers are devastated by a sheeppox outbreak, resulting in significant livestock losses and threatening the production of feta cheese. Over 260,000 sheep and goats have been culled, severely impacting small farms and causing a rise in food prices. Authorities have implemented emergency plans to contain the outbreak.
In central Greece, sheep farmers are grappling with despair as sheeppox ravages their livestock, with authorities warning of a potential nationwide ban on animal movement. This highly infectious virus outbreak threatens to raise food prices and jeopardize the production of Greece's iconic feta cheese.
Giorgos Tasioulis recounts his heartbreaking losses. All 900 of his sheep were culled, leaving empty sheds in the Kileler municipality. Thessaly, Greece's farming hub, faces devastation, with more than 260,000 sheep and goats culled, affecting 1,100 farms as per government estimates.
The government initiated a 10-day emergency plan enforcing disinfection zones and deploying veterinarians. However, many farmers are already bearing the brunt of inadequate initial measures. Greek authorities, led by the Rural Development Minister, urge transparency in reporting infections to protect livestock.
