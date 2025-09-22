GST Reforms: A New Dawn of Economic Empowerment

In a landmark shift, Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms have been implemented, drawing praise from BJP's CR Kesavan for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership while criticizing the INDIA bloc's focus on family-driven politics. Kesavan emphasized the GST reforms as a monumental triumph under PM Modi's vision of self-reliance.

Kesavan articulated to ANI that these reforms symbolize a victory for cooperative federalism and parliamentary democracy. He hailed PM Modi's advocacy for a Swadeshi movement, encouraging citizens to embrace self-reliance both today and in the future. However, he criticized the Congress and the INDIA bloc, accusing them of prioritizing 'Parivar Nirbhar Bharat' over national well-being.

The GST Council's 56th meeting streamlined the tax system, moving from four rates to two primary slabs, significantly impacting prices of essential goods. Kesavan described these reforms as transformative, ensuring the prosperity of generations. Daily necessities, health insurance, and support for MSMEs will benefit under the revised tax regime, marking a key step in the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.

(With inputs from agencies.)