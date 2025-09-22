Left Menu

GST Reforms: A New Dawn of Economic Empowerment

As GST reforms take effect, BJP leader CR Kesavan praises PM Modi while criticizing the INDIA bloc, labeling their goal as 'Parivar Nirbhar Bharat'. Kesavan highlights GST as a triumph of cooperative federalism and democracy, promising prosperity and empowerment from the revamped tax structure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-09-2025 10:49 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 10:49 IST
GST Reforms: A New Dawn of Economic Empowerment
BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark shift, Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms have been implemented, drawing praise from BJP's CR Kesavan for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership while criticizing the INDIA bloc's focus on family-driven politics. Kesavan emphasized the GST reforms as a monumental triumph under PM Modi's vision of self-reliance.

Kesavan articulated to ANI that these reforms symbolize a victory for cooperative federalism and parliamentary democracy. He hailed PM Modi's advocacy for a Swadeshi movement, encouraging citizens to embrace self-reliance both today and in the future. However, he criticized the Congress and the INDIA bloc, accusing them of prioritizing 'Parivar Nirbhar Bharat' over national well-being.

The GST Council's 56th meeting streamlined the tax system, moving from four rates to two primary slabs, significantly impacting prices of essential goods. Kesavan described these reforms as transformative, ensuring the prosperity of generations. Daily necessities, health insurance, and support for MSMEs will benefit under the revised tax regime, marking a key step in the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AI crash: SC considers certain aspects of AAIB preliminary report indicating lapses on part of pilots; terms it 'irresponsible'.

AI crash: SC considers certain aspects of AAIB preliminary report indicating...

 India
2
Anglers Unite to Save Sri Lanka's Native Fish from Invasive Threat

Anglers Unite to Save Sri Lanka's Native Fish from Invasive Threat

 Global
3
Projects unveiled today example of double benefits of double-engine govt: PM Modi in Itanagar.

Projects unveiled today example of double benefits of double-engine govt: PM...

 India
4
Tragedy Strikes: Man Killed in Elephant Encounter

Tragedy Strikes: Man Killed in Elephant Encounter

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025