Left Menu

Himachal Police Boosts Drug Awareness Amidst Historic Recruitment Drive

The Himachal Pradesh Police launched a Drug Abuse Awareness Campaign at Himachal Pradesh University, signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the university to collaborate on technology and research. This initiative coincides with the state's largest recruitment in the HPSEBL, addressing staffing shortages and improving services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-09-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 19:31 IST
Himachal Police Boosts Drug Awareness Amidst Historic Recruitment Drive
HP Police organises Drug Abuse Awareness Campaign at HPU university (Photo: DGP office). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh Police Headquarters organized a crucial Drug Abuse Awareness Campaign at Himachal Pradesh University on Monday. This significant event included the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the HP Police and HPU, as announced by the Director General of Police's office.

The MoU aims to promote collaboration in technology, research, and capacity building, especially in domains like cybersecurity, cyber forensics, AI-based crime analysis, and citizen-centric applications. The initiative is also set to enhance evidence-based policing and provide practical experience for students. During the event, DGP Ashok Tiwari implored students to be vigilant societal monitors and report any suspicious activities, offering guidance on cybercrime safety.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Geetanjali advocated for students to communicate openly with the police, ensuring support and accessibility. Meanwhile, the Law Officer reiterated the judiciary's role in safeguarding victims with dignity and implementing strict measures against drug peddlers. The program concluded with an interactive Q&A session led by DGP Tiwari, emphasizing vigilance and mutual support.

The combination of the MoU signing and the Drug Awareness Campaign has not only fostered trust between the youth and the police but also reinforced a sustained academic-law enforcement alliance to tackle challenges such as drug abuse and cyber threats in Himachal Pradesh. Concurrently, under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the Himachal Pradesh government approved a historic recruitment of over 2,600 youths in the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL), aiming to address the shortage of field staff amidst an all-time high vacancy scenario.

TRENDING

1
Nvidia's $100 Billion Bet on Artificial Intelligence

Nvidia's $100 Billion Bet on Artificial Intelligence

 Global
2
Labourers kill 50-year-old woman, hold daughter hostage, loot house in UP's Kannauj

Labourers kill 50-year-old woman, hold daughter hostage, loot house in UP's ...

 India
3
Controversial Celebrations Mar Pakistan's Super Fours Clash Against India

Controversial Celebrations Mar Pakistan's Super Fours Clash Against India

 India
4
India and Morocco Forge Stronger Military Ties

India and Morocco Forge Stronger Military Ties

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025