Maitri 2.0: Bridging Innovation in Agriculture between India and Brazil

India and Brazil are enhancing their agricultural collaboration through the Maitri 2.0 program, promoting technological innovation and exchanging best practices. The initiative aims to strengthen incubator connections and foster co-creation, focusing on sustainable agriculture and digital technologies in the agri-food value chain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 19:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
India and Brazil are set to solidify their agricultural alliance with the launch of the Maitri 2.0 program, designed to foster technological innovation and the exchange of best practices between the two nations.

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) announced on Monday that the second edition of the Brazil–India Cross-Incubation Programme in Agritech is now underway. Distinguished attendees included M L Jat, Secretary (DARE) and Director General (ICAR), and Kenneth Nobrega, Brazil's Ambassador to India, among other key officials.

This initiative will serve as a two-way learning platform, uniting innovators, startups, and institutions from both countries to build resilient food systems and empower farmers. With a focus on sustainable agriculture and digital technologies, Maitri 2.0 aims to enhance incubator connections and create new opportunities in the agri-food value chain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

