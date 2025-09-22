Left Menu

Argentina Temporarily Halts Export Taxes to Boost Grain Sales

Argentina has suspended export taxes on grains and by-products to boost sales and foreign currency supply amid political instability. The measure aims to reach $7 billion in declared exports. President Javier Milei focuses on fiscal balance. U.S. support and market reactions offer short-term stabilization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-09-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 21:15 IST
Argentina Temporarily Halts Export Taxes to Boost Grain Sales
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic move to strengthen its economy, Argentina's government announced on Monday that it will temporarily suspend export taxes on grains and related by-products. The suspension, in effect for more than a month, seeks to enhance sales and bolster the country's foreign currency reserves as international investors remain cautious due to political instability.

Argentina plays a crucial role in the global grain market, ranking as the top exporter of soybean oil and meal, third in corn, and a significant exporter of wheat. The suspension reduces taxes significantly from previous levels. The measure begins Tuesday and continues until October 31 or until reaching $7 billion in export declarations, as detailed in the official gazette.

President Javier Milei, aiming to stabilize the local peso and maintain fiscal balance, emphasizes the need for this financial maneuver. Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury support has led to a positive market response, with Argentina's international bonds and stock index rising sharply. However, experts warn that while this offers immediate liquidity, it doesn't address long-term financial challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Showdown at Burdwan University: Registrar vs. Vice Chancellor

Showdown at Burdwan University: Registrar vs. Vice Chancellor

 India
2
India and France Strengthen Ties in Civil Nuclear Energy

India and France Strengthen Ties in Civil Nuclear Energy

 India
3
Building Collapse Amid Rains in Indore: Seven Rescued, Others Feared Trapped

Building Collapse Amid Rains in Indore: Seven Rescued, Others Feared Trapped

 India
4
A New Era: Syrian President Calls for U.S. Sanctions to Be Lifted

A New Era: Syrian President Calls for U.S. Sanctions to Be Lifted

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025