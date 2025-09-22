Left Menu

GST Overhaul: A New Dawn for Indian Markets

Union Minister Chirag Paswan commended GST reforms initiated by PM Modi and Finance Minister Sitharaman, citing them as a relief for consumers and businesses. The new two-slab GST regime is expected to simplify compliance and boost various industries. Paswan emphasized the importance of public interest over politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-09-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 22:19 IST
GST Overhaul: A New Dawn for Indian Markets
Union Minister Chirag Paswan (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Chirag Paswan lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for implementing significant GST reforms. Based on feedback from the business community, the revised GST rates are seen as a substantial relief for both consumers and industries, particularly benefiting the state of Bihar.

Since assuming the role of Food Processing Minister, Paswan noted that revising the Goods and Services Tax was a chief demand from industry leaders. The recent GST Council's decision to transition from a four-rate to a two-slab system aims to provide an economic boost. Notably, a separate category at 40% targets luxury and sin goods.

This reform is expected to enhance compliance, reduce consumer costs, and bolster industries from agriculture to renewable energy. During the DISHA meeting in Hajipur, Paswan emphasized prioritizing public interests over political agendas. He urged the district administration to address issues expeditiously, underscoring a collaborative approach among public representatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Building Collapse Amid Rains in Indore: Seven Rescued, Others Feared Trapped

Building Collapse Amid Rains in Indore: Seven Rescued, Others Feared Trapped

 India
2
A New Era: Syrian President Calls for U.S. Sanctions to Be Lifted

A New Era: Syrian President Calls for U.S. Sanctions to Be Lifted

 Global
3
Trinamool Congress Leader Accuses BJP of GST Manipulation Amid Electoral Decline

Trinamool Congress Leader Accuses BJP of GST Manipulation Amid Electoral Dec...

 India
4
KEC International Secures Major Power Transmission Orders

KEC International Secures Major Power Transmission Orders

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025