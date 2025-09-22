Sewa Parv 2025: Uniting India Through Art and Culture

The Ministry of Culture is celebrating Sewa Parv 2025 with events from September 17 to October 2, marking a nationwide festival that blends service, creativity, and cultural pride. This initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a developed India by 2047, aiming to unify communities, institutions, and individuals.

On September 22, art workshops and cultural programs were held across key heritage sites in Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu, under the theme "Viksit Bharat ke Rang, Kala Ke Sang." One such event at Chittorgarh Fort saw active participation from around 700 attendees, with local leaders emphasizing youth engagement and creativity.

In Tamil Nadu, SASTRA University hosted a painting workshop attracting nearly 200 participants, including civic leaders encouraging a dialogue between artistry and civic responsibility. Similarly, workshops in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati engaged 400 participants in exploring the intersection of art and national development, under various esteemed dignitaries.

