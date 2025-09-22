Left Menu

Sewa Parv 2025: Uniting India Through Art and Culture

The Ministry of Culture's Sewa Parv 2025 celebrations occur from September 17 to October 2, combining service, creativity, and cultural pride inspired by Prime Minister Modi's vision. Art workshops and cultural programs across India, particularly in Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu, encouraged youth involvement and highlighted the articulation of art and nation-building.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-09-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 22:46 IST
Sewa Parv 2025: Uniting India Through Art and Culture
Visuals from Chittorgarh (Photo: PIB) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Culture is celebrating Sewa Parv 2025 with events from September 17 to October 2, marking a nationwide festival that blends service, creativity, and cultural pride. This initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a developed India by 2047, aiming to unify communities, institutions, and individuals.

On September 22, art workshops and cultural programs were held across key heritage sites in Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu, under the theme "Viksit Bharat ke Rang, Kala Ke Sang." One such event at Chittorgarh Fort saw active participation from around 700 attendees, with local leaders emphasizing youth engagement and creativity.

In Tamil Nadu, SASTRA University hosted a painting workshop attracting nearly 200 participants, including civic leaders encouraging a dialogue between artistry and civic responsibility. Similarly, workshops in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati engaged 400 participants in exploring the intersection of art and national development, under various esteemed dignitaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

