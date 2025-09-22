Vice-President Releases Volumes of PM Modi's Speeches: A Vision for New India

Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan on Monday introduced two volumes titled 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas,' featuring selected speeches of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The event, organized by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting in New Delhi, was marked by an official ceremony, greeting citizens on Navratri.

Radhakrishnan described the volumes as vital for understanding Modi's vision, noting his transformation from a common man to a leader inspiring millions. The books, comprising speeches and Mann Ki Baat addresses, embody the Prime Minister's clarity, commitment to governance, and persistence in reaching societal goals.

The Vice-President praised initiatives like Startup India and Fit India, marking efforts in building a developed India by 2047. Highlighting India's G20 role, he noted the African Union's inclusion and Modi's global influence. He stressed Modi's faith in India's potential leading to significant economic growth.

