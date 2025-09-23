Iran's Diplomatic Crossroads: Cooperation or Confrontation?

In a critical juncture for Iran, Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi declared on state television that diplomacy remains the only viable solution to its long-standing nuclear confrontation with Western powers. Araqchi urged the West to choose between cooperation and confrontation as looming sanctions threaten Iran's economy.

During a meeting with U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi in New York, Araqchi reiterated Iran's readiness for dialogue. He plans further discussions with European diplomats at the U.N. General Assembly to address the 2015 nuclear deal's compliance issues.

Europe's E3, consisting of Britain, France, and Germany, has offered a six-month sanctions reprieve if Iran reinstates nuclear site inspections and resumes U.S. negotiations. However, with an approaching deadline, Tehran's leadership faces increasing pressure to comply or face severe economic consequences.

