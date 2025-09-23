Ecofy and Motovolt Join Forces for Greener Financing Solutions
Ecofy Finance Pvt Ltd has partnered with Motovolt Mobility to provide comprehensive financing solutions for electric two-wheelers across retail and institutional sectors in India. This collaboration aims to make green financing accessible, promoting EV adoption among individual buyers and businesses, including logistics and fleet operators.
Ecofy Finance Pvt Ltd announced a partnership with electric two-wheeler manufacturer Motovolt Mobility to offer end-to-end financing solutions across both retail and institutional segments.
This collaboration designates Ecofy as the primary financing partner for Motovolt's entire electric vehicle range, including the MVS7 e-scooter, which features battery swapping supported by Indofast.
By addressing financing barriers, this initiative not only supports individual buyers but also logistics service providers and fleet operators, accelerating the transition to green fleets in India.
