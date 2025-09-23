Britain's Energy Minister Defends Net-Zero in Face of U.S. Retreat
Britain's energy minister Ed Miliband addresses concerns about global climate action and emphasizes the strong economic case for net-zero goals during the New York Climate Week. Miliband counters criticism from U.S. President Trump and UK political opponents, advocating for renewable energy as a cost-effective solution.
Ed Miliband, Britain's energy minister, dismissed the notion of a global retreat from climate action as overstated, emphasizing the solid economic case for net-zero goals. Speaking at New York Climate Week, Miliband urged world leaders to move beyond promises to concrete action amid pressure from U.S. policies prioritizing fossil fuels.
Miliband highlighted that clean energy technologies garnered over $2 trillion investment in 2024, doubling fossil fuel investments. Despite U.S. President Trump labeling wind power an 'expensive joke,' Miliband emphasized the potential for cheaper, more secure energy through renewable sources outside the U.S.
Facing opposition from UK political factions like Nigel Farage's Reform UK, Miliband remained adamant that public sentiment favors environmental action without raising living costs. He expressed confidence in winning the debate over Britain's future energy strategy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Shutdown Showdown: Trump's Transparency Turmoil
Trump's H-1B Visa Fee Hike: A New Era of Protectionism
Controversial Claims and Debunked Theories: Trump's Autism-Vaccine Statements
Erdogan and Trump's High-Stakes Aerospace Negotiations
Tharoor Debunks Trump's Ceasefire Claims on India-Pakistan Conflict