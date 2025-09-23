Global Markets: U.S. Dollar Steady Amid Fed Speculations and Economic Uncertainties

On Tuesday, the U.S. dollar held its ground as investors sought insights into the Federal Reserve's hawkish comments while eagerly awaiting economic projections from Chair Jerome Powell. After breaking a three-day winning streak on Monday, the dollar index remained stable at 97.36.

Global market participants are assessing impacts from Trump's economic strategies and Federal Reserve policies, particularly focusing on upcoming PCE data. Powell is expected to provide more insights later today even as central bank officials emphasize inflation concerns which prompted reduced bets on an imminent Fed rate cut.

With global currency reactions varying, markets keep a close eye on looming U.S. congressional funding talks to evade a government shutdown by September 30. Meanwhile, the dollar's stance against various foreign currencies, such as the yen and Swedish crown, showed slight fluctuations amid diverse global economic developments.

