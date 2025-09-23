Left Menu

Global Markets: U.S. Dollar Steady Amid Fed Speculations and Economic Uncertainties

The U.S. dollar remained stable as investors examined the Federal Reserve's hawkish comments and anticipated Chair Jerome Powell's economic outlook speech. With mixed global economic signals, including European business activity data and currency fluctuations, the markets await key decisions and talks to prevent a U.S. government shutdown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 14:11 IST
Global Markets: U.S. Dollar Steady Amid Fed Speculations and Economic Uncertainties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday, the U.S. dollar held its ground as investors sought insights into the Federal Reserve's hawkish comments while eagerly awaiting economic projections from Chair Jerome Powell. After breaking a three-day winning streak on Monday, the dollar index remained stable at 97.36.

Global market participants are assessing impacts from Trump's economic strategies and Federal Reserve policies, particularly focusing on upcoming PCE data. Powell is expected to provide more insights later today even as central bank officials emphasize inflation concerns which prompted reduced bets on an imminent Fed rate cut.

With global currency reactions varying, markets keep a close eye on looming U.S. congressional funding talks to evade a government shutdown by September 30. Meanwhile, the dollar's stance against various foreign currencies, such as the yen and Swedish crown, showed slight fluctuations amid diverse global economic developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Unveils Asia's Largest Wastewater Treatment Marvel

Delhi Unveils Asia's Largest Wastewater Treatment Marvel

 India
2
Tragic Accident: Sisters Attempt to Save Each Other in Seelap River

Tragic Accident: Sisters Attempt to Save Each Other in Seelap River

 India
3
AWS Investment Hits Maharashtra: A New Era for Data Centers Begins

AWS Investment Hits Maharashtra: A New Era for Data Centers Begins

 India
4
Remembering Bijay Kumar Satpathy: Odisha's Weightlifting Icon

Remembering Bijay Kumar Satpathy: Odisha's Weightlifting Icon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025