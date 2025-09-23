Left Menu

U.S. Treasury Steps In: Will Argentina's Peso Find Stability?

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent plans 'large and forceful' actions using a 91-year-old U.S. crisis fund to stabilize Argentina's currency. The fund could support Argentina’s peso, impacting elections and international debt dynamics. The move also reflects political ties with Argentina's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 14:32 IST
U.S. Treasury Steps In: Will Argentina's Peso Find Stability?
U.S. Treasury Secretary

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced significant measures to support Argentina's unstable currency using the Exchange Stabilization Fund. This intervention aims to provide short-term relief for the peso and stabilize Argentina's political scene ahead of upcoming elections.

Bessent's announcement follows a challenging period for Argentina's assets, which suffered notable losses. He highlighted that any decisions regarding U.S. intervention would be discussed in a meeting with President Donald Trump and Argentine President Javier Milei in New York. Experts warn of potential complexities in Argentina's debt obligations as a result of Treasury's financial backing.

The Exchange Stabilization Fund, established in 1934, has a history of mitigating global financial crises and now stands as a crucial tool in addressing Argentina's economic challenges. The fund's proven record underscores its potential efficacy, yet concerns linger over the broader implications of U.S. financial interventions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AWS Investment Hits Maharashtra: A New Era for Data Centers Begins

AWS Investment Hits Maharashtra: A New Era for Data Centers Begins

 India
2
Remembering Bijay Kumar Satpathy: Odisha's Weightlifting Icon

Remembering Bijay Kumar Satpathy: Odisha's Weightlifting Icon

 Global
3
Strategic Collaboration Boosts Cervical Cancer Prevention Efforts

Strategic Collaboration Boosts Cervical Cancer Prevention Efforts

 India
4
Cyberattack Brings Jaguar Land Rover to a Halt

Cyberattack Brings Jaguar Land Rover to a Halt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025