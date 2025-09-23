U.S. Treasury Steps In: Will Argentina's Peso Find Stability?
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent plans 'large and forceful' actions using a 91-year-old U.S. crisis fund to stabilize Argentina's currency. The fund could support Argentina’s peso, impacting elections and international debt dynamics. The move also reflects political ties with Argentina's leadership.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced significant measures to support Argentina's unstable currency using the Exchange Stabilization Fund. This intervention aims to provide short-term relief for the peso and stabilize Argentina's political scene ahead of upcoming elections.
Bessent's announcement follows a challenging period for Argentina's assets, which suffered notable losses. He highlighted that any decisions regarding U.S. intervention would be discussed in a meeting with President Donald Trump and Argentine President Javier Milei in New York. Experts warn of potential complexities in Argentina's debt obligations as a result of Treasury's financial backing.
The Exchange Stabilization Fund, established in 1934, has a history of mitigating global financial crises and now stands as a crucial tool in addressing Argentina's economic challenges. The fund's proven record underscores its potential efficacy, yet concerns linger over the broader implications of U.S. financial interventions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
