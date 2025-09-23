U.S. Treasury Steps In: Will Argentina's Peso Find Stability?

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced significant measures to support Argentina's unstable currency using the Exchange Stabilization Fund. This intervention aims to provide short-term relief for the peso and stabilize Argentina's political scene ahead of upcoming elections.

Bessent's announcement follows a challenging period for Argentina's assets, which suffered notable losses. He highlighted that any decisions regarding U.S. intervention would be discussed in a meeting with President Donald Trump and Argentine President Javier Milei in New York. Experts warn of potential complexities in Argentina's debt obligations as a result of Treasury's financial backing.

The Exchange Stabilization Fund, established in 1934, has a history of mitigating global financial crises and now stands as a crucial tool in addressing Argentina's economic challenges. The fund's proven record underscores its potential efficacy, yet concerns linger over the broader implications of U.S. financial interventions.

(With inputs from agencies.)