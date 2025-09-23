Wall Street's Balancing Act: Tech Rally Meets Fed Uncertainty

U.S. stock index futures saw little change on Tuesday as Wall Street sustained a tech-driven surge to record highs for the third consecutive session. The market awaits crucial input from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell concerning interest rates and economic policy.

Powell's forthcoming comments are expected to be pivotal in shaping market expectations on interest rates amid mixed messages from Fed officials. While some advocate for gradual rate cuts to control inflation, the newly appointed Fed Governor Stephen Miran warns against over-tightening amid labor market pressures.

The session follows a robust September for Wall Street, historically a weak month, driven by tech stocks and AI-linked optimism. However, concerns over stretched valuations linger, as exemplified by Nvidia's premarket slip despite recent highs. Meanwhile, geopolitical movements and regulatory impacts on tech talent continue to demand investor attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)