Wall Street's Balancing Act: Tech Rally Meets Fed Uncertainty

U.S. stock index futures remained steady following a tech-driven rally that led Wall Street to successive record highs. Traders await remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that could influence interest rate projections amid mixed Fed signals. Tech stocks continue to drive market resilience despite valuation concerns.

U.S. stock index futures saw little change on Tuesday as Wall Street sustained a tech-driven surge to record highs for the third consecutive session. The market awaits crucial input from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell concerning interest rates and economic policy.

Powell's forthcoming comments are expected to be pivotal in shaping market expectations on interest rates amid mixed messages from Fed officials. While some advocate for gradual rate cuts to control inflation, the newly appointed Fed Governor Stephen Miran warns against over-tightening amid labor market pressures.

The session follows a robust September for Wall Street, historically a weak month, driven by tech stocks and AI-linked optimism. However, concerns over stretched valuations linger, as exemplified by Nvidia's premarket slip despite recent highs. Meanwhile, geopolitical movements and regulatory impacts on tech talent continue to demand investor attention.

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

