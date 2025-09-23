Left Menu

Ukraine's Strategic Strikes on Russian Oil Infrastructure

Ukraine's military conducted strikes on Russian oil distribution facilities in the Bryansk and Samara regions. These attacks target key oil infrastructure, aiming to disrupt Russian export revenues and supply lines. The extent of damage is yet to be determined, but Samara's pumping station continues operations at a reduced pace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 18:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine's military executed strikes on two Russian oil distribution facilities situated in Bryansk and Samara overnight, Kyiv's general staff declared on Tuesday.

In Samara, a critical line production station mixing Russian oil for its premier Urals grade bound for export was targeted, affecting the oil supply chain to the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk and impacting Kazakhstan's transit oil shipments and the Druzhba pipeline to Germany. Meanwhile, Bryansk's pipeline station, integral to Russian army logistics, became another focal point of disruption.

Despite the attacks, damage assessment is ongoing, with oil supply from Samara reportedly persisting, albeit at a slower pace. Amidst heightened tensions, Russia's oil transport monopoly Transneft has alerted producers of potential output reductions following Ukraine's concentrated drone assaults on vital export avenues and refineries. Ukrainian forces also struck a military airfield in Crimea, hitting two aircraft, while Russia claimed interception of Ukrainian drones.

