Empowering Change: How Disability Inclusion Drives Development

Disability inclusion is crucial in both social and economic development, according to Shombi Sharp, UN Resident Coordinator in India. In a media workshop, Sharp emphasized transforming lives through media, legislation, and partnerships, noting that 1.3 billion people, or about 16% of global communities, have disabilities.

Sharp highlighted inclusion as not just a human rights issue but also a development driver, aligning with the UN's mandate. He commended India's legislative framework but stressed the challenge of translating laws into practice. The media's role as a change agent was underscored, particularly in shifting narratives to a rights-based perspective.

The UN, supporting India's disability-inclusive journey, aims to align with the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals. The Goa Charter on a disability-inclusive census is seen as a key step forward in this inclusive path.