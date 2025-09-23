Empowering Change: How Disability Inclusion Drives Development
Disability inclusion must be central in development strategies, as emphasized by UN Resident Coordinator in India, Shombi Sharp. Highlighting the role of media, legislation, and partnerships, he noted that over a billion people globally live with disabilities, urging societies to adopt inclusion as both a rights issue and a development catalyst.
Disability inclusion is crucial in both social and economic development, according to Shombi Sharp, UN Resident Coordinator in India. In a media workshop, Sharp emphasized transforming lives through media, legislation, and partnerships, noting that 1.3 billion people, or about 16% of global communities, have disabilities.
Sharp highlighted inclusion as not just a human rights issue but also a development driver, aligning with the UN's mandate. He commended India's legislative framework but stressed the challenge of translating laws into practice. The media's role as a change agent was underscored, particularly in shifting narratives to a rights-based perspective.
The UN, supporting India's disability-inclusive journey, aims to align with the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals. The Goa Charter on a disability-inclusive census is seen as a key step forward in this inclusive path.
