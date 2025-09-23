Left Menu

NCB Cracks Down on Drug Trafficking Finances in Major Bust

The Narcotics Control Bureau's Ranchi unit achieved a major breakthrough by freezing assets worth Rs 48.6 lakhs in a drug trafficking case. Following a successful operation in Jharkhand, this move demonstrates NCB's commitment to dismantling narcotics networks by targeting their financial underpinning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 21:31 IST
Representative Image (File Photo/NCB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant stride against drug trafficking, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Ranchi Zonal Unit froze assets worth approximately Rs 48.6 lakhs belonging to suspects in a major narcotics case. This action follows Union Home Minister Amit Shah's directive at the Anti-Narcotics Task Force Conference to cripple the financial backbone of drug traffickers.

The case originates from August 2024 when NCB Ranchi acted on specific intelligence, intercepting a vehicle at Mandar's Hesmi Toll Plaza, seizing over 4.3 tons of poppy straw from Khunti, Jharkhand. Six individuals, including ringleader Md. Imran Alam, were arrested for running a narcotics supply network to Rajasthan.

NCB's freezing order epitomizes its commitment to eradicating drug networks by targeting economic foundations, integrating multiple enforcement strategies. Continued investigations aim to unearth further financial links within these syndicates. The effort aligns with resolutions made during the recent Anti-Narcotics Task Force Heads conference focused on a drug-free India by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

