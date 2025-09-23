Trump Dismisses Climate Change as Global 'Con Job'

President Donald Trump addressed the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, labeling climate change as the 'greatest con job' in the world. He reiterated his skepticism towards global environmental initiatives and criticized multilateral institutions like the European Union for their carbon reduction efforts.

During a near-hour-long speech, Trump claimed that the EU's focus on reducing its carbon footprint has harmed its economy. He warned countries investing heavily in renewable energy that they would face similar economic challenges.

This stance comes as the U.S. moves to withdraw from the Paris Agreement for the second time, positioning itself alongside countries like Yemen and Iran. The Trump administration continues to promote an agenda centered on fossil fuels, contrary to international efforts to transition to clean energy.

(With inputs from agencies.)