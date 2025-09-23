Smooth Sailing: Punjab's Paddy Procurement Promise
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann reassures hassle-free paddy procurement and timely payments to farmers. Over 1,822 purchase centers aid the process, supporting 175 lakh metric tonnes of grains. Strict measures are implemented to avoid inconvenience to farmers, with an emphasis on transparency and efficiency.
In a press meeting on Tuesday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann committed to ensuring a seamless paddy procurement process this year, in line with previous years. The state government has promised timely payments to farmers, emphasizing their smooth experience in mandis.
Mann highlighted that in the past three years, farmers have encountered no obstacles while selling their crops. This assurance was reiterated during a review meeting of the current procurement process.
Elaborate plans are in place to facilitate the procurement of 175 lakh metric tonnes of paddy that commenced on September 15. Mann, who will closely monitor the proceedings, warned of strict actions against any official causing inconvenience to farmers.
