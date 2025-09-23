Smooth Sailing: Punjab's Paddy Procurement Promise

In a press meeting on Tuesday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann committed to ensuring a seamless paddy procurement process this year, in line with previous years. The state government has promised timely payments to farmers, emphasizing their smooth experience in mandis.

Mann highlighted that in the past three years, farmers have encountered no obstacles while selling their crops. This assurance was reiterated during a review meeting of the current procurement process.

Elaborate plans are in place to facilitate the procurement of 175 lakh metric tonnes of paddy that commenced on September 15. Mann, who will closely monitor the proceedings, warned of strict actions against any official causing inconvenience to farmers.