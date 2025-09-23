Left Menu

Disney+ Subscription Price Surge on the Horizon

Disney is planning to increase the prices of its Disney+ subscriptions starting October 21st. The standalone plan with ads will see a $2 increase to $11.99 per month. Meanwhile, the ad-free Disney+ Premium plan will go up by $3 per month, reflecting the company's pricing strategy shift.

23-09-2025
Disney is set to increase the subscription prices for its Disney+ streaming service. Effective October 21st, customers will have to shell out more for both the standalone and premium plans.

The basic Disney+ plan that includes ads will see a price hike of $2, raising the monthly cost to $11.99. Concurrently, the ad-free Disney+ Premium plan is slated for an increase of $3 per month, indicating changes in Disney's pricing structure.

This decision reflects Disney's broader strategy to boost revenue in a competitive streaming market. It showcases the company's approach to adjust pricing in response to market dynamics and consumer demand.

