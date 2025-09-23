Diplomatic Deadline: Iran's Last Chance to Avert Sanctions

France, Britain, and Germany have issued a stern reminder to Iran, with a senior French diplomatic source confirming that Tehran has not yet complied with the conditions necessary to avoid the reimposition of United Nations sanctions.

Following a high-level meeting between European and Iranian ministers, the source emphasized that while Iran has not met the conditions, discussions are ongoing. The diplomats are committed to exploring all possibilities until the last possible moment.

The source clearly stated, 'The ball is in Iran's court,' reinforcing that unless there is credible progress by September 27, U.N. sanctions will be enforced once more.