Tragic Overflow: Hualien's Barrier Lake Disaster amidst Typhoon

A catastrophic overflow of a barrier lake in Hualien County, eastern Taiwan, has resulted in 14 deaths. Previous reports on Tuesday night indicated two deaths and 30 missing. The deluge, caused by a typhoon, devastated the town, highlighting the natural vulnerabilities faced by the region.

Updated: 24-09-2025 05:18 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 05:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A barrier lake in eastern Taiwan's Hualien County overflowed during a typhoon, resulting in the death of 14 people, as confirmed by the fire department on Wednesday.

The calamity occurred when a wall of water surged into a local town, increasing the death toll from an initial count of two on Tuesday night, where 30 individuals were reported missing.

This incident emphasizes the challenges posed by natural disasters in the area, as communities and officials work to assess the situation and plan for future safety measures.

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

