Tragic Overflow: Hualien's Barrier Lake Disaster amidst Typhoon
A catastrophic overflow of a barrier lake in Hualien County, eastern Taiwan, has resulted in 14 deaths. Previous reports on Tuesday night indicated two deaths and 30 missing. The deluge, caused by a typhoon, devastated the town, highlighting the natural vulnerabilities faced by the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 24-09-2025 05:18 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 05:18 IST
- Country:
- Taiwan
A barrier lake in eastern Taiwan's Hualien County overflowed during a typhoon, resulting in the death of 14 people, as confirmed by the fire department on Wednesday.
The calamity occurred when a wall of water surged into a local town, increasing the death toll from an initial count of two on Tuesday night, where 30 individuals were reported missing.
This incident emphasizes the challenges posed by natural disasters in the area, as communities and officials work to assess the situation and plan for future safety measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Super Typhoon Ragasa's Wrath: An Overflowed Lake and a Devastated Town
Tragedy Strikes Taiwan: Barrier Lake Overflow during Typhoon
Typhoon Chaos: Barrier Lake in Taiwan Overflows, Leaving 14 Dead
Tragic Collapse in Indore: Heavy Rains and Structural Flaws Cause Building Disaster
Disaster in Hualien: Typhoon Ragasa Unleashes Devastating Floods