Tragic Overflow: Hualien's Barrier Lake Disaster amidst Typhoon

A barrier lake in eastern Taiwan's Hualien County overflowed during a typhoon, resulting in the death of 14 people, as confirmed by the fire department on Wednesday.

The calamity occurred when a wall of water surged into a local town, increasing the death toll from an initial count of two on Tuesday night, where 30 individuals were reported missing.

This incident emphasizes the challenges posed by natural disasters in the area, as communities and officials work to assess the situation and plan for future safety measures.

