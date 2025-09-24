Historic Truths Unveiled: Ettayapuram's Fight Against Misconceptions

The former 42nd titular monarch of Ettayapuram Samasthanam, Chaitanya Raja, spearheaded a significant protest in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district, denouncing fabricated historical narratives regarding the Ettappa Maharaja title. The protest, staged at the goat market grounds, was a collective effort by local inhabitants and traders advocating for the accurate presentation of Ettayapuram's history.

Amassing over 600 participants, the rally resonated with demands for historic truthfulness. Chaitanya Raja addressed the media, emphasizing the detrimental effect of cinematic misrepresentations on public perception, lamenting the longstanding impact on their legacy. "Initial underestimation of cinema's influence has given way to alarm as it now threatens our heritage," he remarked, stressing the necessity to reclaim Ettayapuram's authentic narrative.

In response to this concern, a petition has been initiated with School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, urging the expurgation of erroneous references from the Class 10 history curriculum. Chaitanya Raja assured that these inaccuracies would be rectified in the forthcoming academic year. The Ettayapuram royal family is resolute in its stance against political and educational distortion of their history. Raja cited colonial era records as undeniable evidence substantiating their claims.

Highlighting the depth of Ettayapuram's history, he encouraged thorough exploration to unveil the truth. Demonstrating political backing, former AIADMK MLA Chinnappan pledged the construction of a memorial hall in honor of Ettappa Maharaja, contingent upon the party's return to governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)