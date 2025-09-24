AIMIM Proposes Alliance Amidst 'I Love Muhammad' Controversy in Bihar

In a strategic move ahead of the upcoming Bihar elections, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has disclosed that Akhtarul Iman reached out to Bihar's Leader of the Opposition, Tejashwi Yadav, suggesting a potential electoral alliance. The alliance could see AIMIM contesting six seats as part of the coalition.

Owaisi, addressing media in Kishanganj, cautioned that the decision to formalize an alliance rests with the people of Bihar, who must choose between facilitating the BJP or challenging its progress. The elections are set to witness the National Democratic Alliance, led by Nitish Kumar, facing off against the INDIA bloc, which includes RJD and Congress.

Simultaneously, Owaisi addressed the constitutional debate spurred by the 'I Love Muhammad' controversy in Kanpur, advocating for the protection of religious freedoms under Article 25. The controversy stemmed from objections raised during an Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi procession when banners proclaiming 'I Love Muhammad' were displayed, leading to tensions with local Hindu groups.