Exxon Mobil Eyeing Return to Russian Market Amid Shifting Tides
Exxon Mobil, once among several Western companies to exit Russia following its Ukraine invasion, is exploring a return. A tentative agreement with Rosneft suggests a potential rekindling of U.S.-Russia commercial ties, though further progress hinges on geopolitical resolutions and eased sanctions.
Exxon Mobil is expressing interest in reestablishing its presence in Russia, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. He noted that the U.S. energy company's interest is mirrored by several other corporations keen on re-entering the Russian market.
Earlier commitments to exit Russia came in 2022, aligned with Western sanctions prompted by Russia's military actions in Ukraine. However, two insiders revealed that Exxon and Russian energy giant Rosneft have signed a preliminary agreement to allow Exxon to recover a $4.6 billion writedown.
This development marks a cautious step towards restoring U.S.-Russia business relations, which may advance further with diplomatic progress. A recent decree by President Vladimir Putin could permit foreign investors, including Exxon, to reclaim their stakes in Russia's Sakhalin-1 project.
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-Iran and European powers in high-stake talks over return of UN sanctions
US-India Relations Amid Trump's Tariff Sanctions
Diplomatic Deadline: Iran's Last Chance to Avert Sanctions
Iran Faces Deadline to Avert UN Sanctions, Says EU
Standoff Over Sanctions: Iran and European Powers in Eleventh Hour Diplomacy