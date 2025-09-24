Europe Urged to Step Up Support for Ukraine Amid U.S. Policy Ambiguity

Europe is being called upon to amplify its backing for Ukraine following U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks supporting Kyiv's territorial claims against Russia, according to Germany's Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul.

Wadephul, in a conversation with Germany's Deutschlandfunk radio, noted Trump's realization of the failure in persuading Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the Ukrainian conflict. This stand by Trump, as expressed on Truth Social, marks a significant rhetorical change, as he had previously urged Ukraine to cede territory.

The potential ambiguity in Trump's policy might push Europe to address Ukraine's needs independently. The U.S. has been a major supporter, but Europe is encouraged to become more sovereign in its defense responsibilities, despite the challenges as acknowledged by European officials.

