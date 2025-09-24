Left Menu

Punjab's Farmers Fight Back: Science Meets Tradition to Save Crops

Agricultural scientists from Punjab Agricultural University are assessing flood damage on soil health in Amritsar and Gurdaspur. Led by Vice-Chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal, the team aims to support farmers by analyzing soil samples and implementing climate-resilient farming systems to aid in recovery and future preparedness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 24-09-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 16:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A recent flood has wreaked havoc across agricultural fields in Punjab, prompting a quick response from the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU). A team of experts has been mobilized to evaluate soil health in the affected areas.

Leading the scientific effort, PAU Vice-Chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal and a team of soil scientists have conducted thorough assessments in the flood-hit districts of Amritsar and Gurdaspur. Their mission is to analyze soil samples for nutrient and fertility changes caused by the deluge.

The PAU is committed to supporting the state's farmers with technical guidance and timely advisories. This effort is crucial for restoring soil productivity and preparing for the upcoming Rabi crop season, ensuring sustainable farming practices amid climate challenges.

