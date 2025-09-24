Mahila Congress Stages Protest Against Women's Atrocities in Odisha
Mahila Congress members led by Minakshi Bahinipati protested outside Odisha's assembly against increasing violence against women in the state. Prevented by police from reaching the assembly, some members were detained. The protesters accuse the BJP government of failing to address crimes against women effectively.
- Country:
- India
In a significant protest, members of the Mahila Congress gathered outside the Odisha assembly on Wednesday, spotlighting the escalating rate of crimes against women in the state. The demonstration, marked by party flags and banners, was led by state president Minakshi Bahinipati.
The protest march originated from Congress Bhawan and was met with police resistance as activists attempted to break through barricades. Several members were detained while voicing concerns over the government's inadequate response to women's safety issues.
Bahinipati criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for being passive observers amid rising violence, highlighting a recent murder of a woman police constable in Bhubaneswar as a grim testament to the state's safety woes. Congress continues to demand more robust actions for women's protection.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Netanyahu Condemns Western Support for Palestinian Statehood at UN Assembly
Massive Security Deployment for Bihar Assembly Elections
Punjab Assembly Pays Tribute Amidst Flood Controversy
India Champions Sustainable and Inclusive Aviation at ICAO Assembly
Amit Shah's Bihar Visit: Boosting BJP's Spirits Before Assembly Elections