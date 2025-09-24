Left Menu

Mahila Congress Stages Protest Against Women's Atrocities in Odisha

Mahila Congress members led by Minakshi Bahinipati protested outside Odisha's assembly against increasing violence against women in the state. Prevented by police from reaching the assembly, some members were detained. The protesters accuse the BJP government of failing to address crimes against women effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-09-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 17:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant protest, members of the Mahila Congress gathered outside the Odisha assembly on Wednesday, spotlighting the escalating rate of crimes against women in the state. The demonstration, marked by party flags and banners, was led by state president Minakshi Bahinipati.

The protest march originated from Congress Bhawan and was met with police resistance as activists attempted to break through barricades. Several members were detained while voicing concerns over the government's inadequate response to women's safety issues.

Bahinipati criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for being passive observers amid rising violence, highlighting a recent murder of a woman police constable in Bhubaneswar as a grim testament to the state's safety woes. Congress continues to demand more robust actions for women's protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

