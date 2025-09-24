Left Menu

Empowering Delhi's Daughters: Ladli Scheme Honors 40,000 Beneficiaries

The Delhi government will issue honorariums to 40,000 beneficiaries of the Ladli scheme on October 1. Celebrating Prime Minister Modi's 75th birthday as part of the Seva Pakhwada initiative, the event will feature prominent officials. The scheme supports girl children in Delhi with financial aid for education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 18:02 IST
Empowering Delhi's Daughters: Ladli Scheme Honors 40,000 Beneficiaries
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government is set to provide honorariums to 40,000 beneficiaries of the Ladli scheme, coinciding with the Seva Pakhwada celebrations marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday. The initiative will be celebrated at Talkatora Stadium with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman expected to attend.

The Ladli scheme, initiated in 2008, aims to empower Delhi's girl children by offering financial support at various educational milestones. The scheme stipulates financial aid for girls born in the city to families with limited income, incentivizing continued education and long-term opportunities.

Efforts to identify eligible beneficiaries who haven't claimed their funds have intensified, involving district-wise initiatives and collaborations with schools. This aims to address issues like lack of awareness and discontinuation of education. Beneficiaries receive support for institutional and home births, with deposits staged as educational milestones are achieved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence orchestrated under conspiracy to disturb peaceful atmosphere in Ladakh: LG Kavinder Gupta.

Violence orchestrated under conspiracy to disturb peaceful atmosphere in Lad...

 India
2
Tragic Shooting at Dallas ICE Facility Leaves Communities on Edge

Tragic Shooting at Dallas ICE Facility Leaves Communities on Edge

 United States
3
Toyota Temporarily Suspends Brazil Production Following Storm Damage

Toyota Temporarily Suspends Brazil Production Following Storm Damage

 Global
4
Those responsible for violence will be identified and stern action will be taken against them as per law of the land: LG Kavinder Gupta.

Those responsible for violence will be identified and stern action will be t...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025