Empowering Delhi's Daughters: Ladli Scheme Honors 40,000 Beneficiaries
The Delhi government will issue honorariums to 40,000 beneficiaries of the Ladli scheme on October 1. Celebrating Prime Minister Modi's 75th birthday as part of the Seva Pakhwada initiative, the event will feature prominent officials. The scheme supports girl children in Delhi with financial aid for education.
The Delhi government is set to provide honorariums to 40,000 beneficiaries of the Ladli scheme, coinciding with the Seva Pakhwada celebrations marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday. The initiative will be celebrated at Talkatora Stadium with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman expected to attend.
The Ladli scheme, initiated in 2008, aims to empower Delhi's girl children by offering financial support at various educational milestones. The scheme stipulates financial aid for girls born in the city to families with limited income, incentivizing continued education and long-term opportunities.
Efforts to identify eligible beneficiaries who haven't claimed their funds have intensified, involving district-wise initiatives and collaborations with schools. This aims to address issues like lack of awareness and discontinuation of education. Beneficiaries receive support for institutional and home births, with deposits staged as educational milestones are achieved.
(With inputs from agencies.)
